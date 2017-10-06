In a plush contemporary setting, servers dressed as gauchos arrive at your table with skewers of grilled meats. You will be served as much as you wish, whether it's tender and garlicky sliced sirloin, lamb chops or chicken breast wrapped in bacon. Side items include buttery mashed potatoes and flavorful black beans with pork. Sabor is surprisingly vegetarian-friendly. The massive salad bar includes everything from wild mushrooms to hearts of palm, cheeses and many salads. Prices are fair considering the quality and quantity. (Jeff Beutner)
Sabor
777 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
777 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Latin American