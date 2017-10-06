If you're looking for a great place to take the family out for affordable meal, look no further than Sammy's Taste of Chicago. The restaurant offers many different food options, but they are known for their Chicago-style hot dogs topped with relish, pickles, onions, peppers, and tomatoes. The inside environment is retro, featuring paneled walls and they even a few yellow and green chairs shaped like hands. (Heidi Yahnke)
Sammy's Taste of Chicago
10534 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
American