Are you salivating at the mouth for a good sushi roll? Or have a hankering for Hibachi? Located on the North Shore and packed-in like a sardine among other small business, Samurai’s got your fix. Sitting at the Hibachi bar is sure to entertain, but one can’t beat a table filled to capacity with several signature rolls. Try any combination of the Crunchy 2 in 1 roll, the Godzilla roll, the Green Bay Packer Maki roll and the Chef’s Special for a night of taste bud delight, Japanese style.
Samurai
6969 N. Port Washington Road, Suite B140, Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
Hibachi, Japanese, Sushi