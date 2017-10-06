The rebellion of Rockabilly music meets the undead horror of zombie culture at The Greater Midwest Body Art Fest: \"Zombillies.\" Three days of classes on face painting, airbrush, special FX, and makeup taught by world class instructors and special guests. Alex Hansen - 3x World Champion for Special FX and Airbrush Body Painting, Dutch Bihary - Internationally known artist, creator: Seattle Sea Hulk, Andrea O\'Donnell - Exclusive Makeup Artist: Official Twilight Convention Tour and Special Guest, Pashur - SyFy\'s Face Off: Naked and Painted. Madelyn Greco - 3x World Champion, Sean Jones - Award winning model and bodybuilder.\n\nThere will be a body painting competition and a special fx competition with thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. Live entertainment, zombie movie festival, and awards party Saturday night!\n\nThe convention will be held at the Sheraton Madison Hotel, 706 John Nolen Drive\nMadison, WI 53713\n\nEntertainment will be provided by Wheelhouse and Band In a Box Karaoke with Sid Soltis and Jimmie Blanchard as MCs.\n\nGlitter to Gore noticed a giant hole right in the middle of the country that needed to be filled. There is so much talent here in the Midwest. Many of these talented artists have never been to a body art convention or competition. Well, the problem is being solved. Glitter to Gore is working on extending the body painting/special fx community to the public and working to encourage the hidden talent in the Midwest to show their colors.\n\nAbout Glitter to Gore, LLC\n\nGlitter to Gore is owned and operated by Dawn Marie Svanoe and Michelle Soltis. They are two very passionate individuals when it comes to make-up and Halloween. They love specialty make-up so much they decided to share it with others and Glitter to Gore was formed in 2006. Glitter to Gore, LLC currently serves and supplies South Central Wisconsin, including Madison and surrounding communities with professional makeup artists and supplies.\n
