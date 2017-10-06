The cafe on the Sheridan House's ground floor adds unexpected panache to dining out in metro Milwaukee. The interior has become an Art Nouveau showplace of curve-backed chairs and curvaceous metal work over the bar. Did I mention that it's also the greatest place for an early breakfast south of Wisconsin Avenue? Open daily at 7 a.m., Sheridan' offers a menu with everything from hot grainy cereal to steak and eggs. The oatmeal pancakes aren't fluffy as described on the menu, but no matter. They are hearty and flavorful even without the side dish of organic Wisconsin maple syrup, sauteed apples or lingonberries. It"s the ideal stick-to-the-ribs starter for a chilly fall day.
Sheridan's
5133 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
5133 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
American, Brunch, Sandwiches, Seafood