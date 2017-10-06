Owner/cook Mary Krimmer rotates through a menu of 130 soups, serving at least four varieties each day (many unheard of in Milwaukee). Ginger parsnip soup? You bet! You can also sometimes find red bean and sausage, egg drop and chili. Many soups are vegetarian or vegan. All feature unique flavors, obviously prepared by caring hands over an open stove. The alluring aroma of spices in the soup pot is the first sensation greeting customers as they walk through the door. (David Luhrssen)
Soup's On!
221 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
