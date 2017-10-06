The brewery produces five of its own beers, focusing on ales. Most popular is the KK Weiss, served in the proper glass. The menu has all the appetizers necessary for beer drinkers from pretzels to chicken wings and nachos. Sandwiches include burgers, pulled pork and a Reuben. Among the entrees are chicken pot pie, baby back ribs and a noteworthy beer steak. (Jeff Beutner)
St. Francis Brewery & Restaurant
3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry, Sandwiches, Soup
Handicap access