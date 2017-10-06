The inexpensive menu at this chain has been popular around the country, especially with families. Specialties include the steakburger (which contains some ground steak), chili (more beans than beef) and good milkshakes. The basic burger costs $2.29. An additional $2.59 will buy a platter with choice of two additional items, including fries, the beany chili, soup or a simple salad. How does it taste? Milwaukeeans will recognize it immediately. A single with cheese, mustard and onions could easily pass as a burger from George Webb. Like George Webb, this place is open 24-hours.
Steak N' Shake
3140 N 124th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
American