Stonefly is smaller than most brew pubs but produces good malt products and offers other beers as well. It's very casual with a menu to match. Flatbread pizzas and burgers are among the expected pub fare, but Stonefly also caters to vegetarian and vegan customers and is willing to customize any dish. Of note are the tasty chicken pot pie and an appetizer of beer-battered deep-fried bacon. (Jeff Beutner)
Stonefly Brewing Company
735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Sandwiches, Soup, Vegetarian