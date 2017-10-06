Coming on June 25th, 2016 Milwaukee’s official celebration of the summer solstice, is now in its 16th year! \nPresented by Miller Lite & hosted by The East Side Business Improvement District. \nLargest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee\'s arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, dodgeball and BMX stunt bikes, family-friendly activities and more.
Summer Soulstice
2122 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2122 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202