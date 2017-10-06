Taqueria El Jefe is a colorful, modern “world beat taqueria" - a playful collision of traditionally inspired Mexican tacos influenced by global flavors. The chef-driven menu features tacos with a variety of creative ingredients and deep flavors, including traditional Mexican street fare such as al pastor and signature items like Mexi Brisket and a taco of the day. Our bright aquamarine and orange décor provides a fun, casual atmosphere that accents our diverse menu. Pop in for a taco to go or linger at the counter and enjoy a tequila shot with chips and salsa. Centrally located at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa just off I-45 and Burleigh. Come on in and indulge at Taqueria El Jefe!
Taqueria El Jefe
11200 W. Burleigh St., City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Mexican