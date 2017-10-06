One of the better and underappreciated Mexican restaurants, the Oaxaca Grill, has been closed for months. Their chile rellenos were unequalled. But the restaurant at 3447 W. Forest Home Ave. now has a new occupant named the Taqueria La Terraza. The interior has not changed much. Though Taqueria La Terraza has replaced the Oaxaca Grill at 3447 W. Forest Home Ave., the interior of this Mexican restaurant hasn’t changed much. The dining room is cozy with the feel of a Northwoods log cabin. While the tacos al pastor are very good, the menu ranges beyond that of a simple taqueria. Entrees include steak in salsa verde, six shrimp entrees, and a breakfast menu. This nice out-of-the-way place has a small bar where you can order a bottle of Bohemia beer to accompnay the fabulous enchiladas suizas.
Taqueria La Terraza
3447 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Mexican