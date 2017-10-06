Thailand meets Japan on a single menu. The Taste of Thai has the charm of a teakwood house with the added bonus of a small sushi bar. The appetizers focus on Japan, plus thai tod mun (delicious fish cakes). Soups and entrees veer toward the Thai side with the usual curries and noodle dishes as well as a whole red snapper. Edamame and gyoza meet pad thai and pineapple fried rice. Prices are higher than normal for Thai, about normal for Japanese. The thoughtful service and setting compensate.
Taste Of Thai
315 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Sushi, Thai