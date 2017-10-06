While pizza by the slice is a common commodity in today's fast paced dining market, finding a pizzeria that also includes a complete sandwich, pasta and world-class chocolate menu is a bit less ordinary. Adding to the rarity of Times Square is the location - a humble travel plaza in the 5th Ward neighborhood. Pizza toppings include roast beef, pineapple, BBQ pork and artichoke hearts in addition to all of the normal classic mainstays. Most patrons will find it difficult to order anything other then the familiar slice or whole 16” pie, particularly when greeted by the aroma upon entering, but why not try the outstanding vegetable lasagna or the ever-popular meatball sandwich? For dessert, sampling the chocolate is a must. You may even recognize the flavor and presentation of Times Square's signature chocolate - several area fine dining establishments regularly include this chocolate on their menu. With unusually easy parking for the neighborhood and quick, excellent dining, Times Square is perfect spot for a solo lunch or a dinner with friends before a night out on the town.
Times Square Bistro & Pizzeria
605 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Italian, Pizza