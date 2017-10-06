The menu charts a sensible course for the neighborhood, with jumbo hamburgers countered by seafood and vegetarian pastas. It's a good menu for before or after a movie at the Oriental. Appetizers are designed for the bar and salads for the light appetite. One appetizer stands out: poutine, which riginated as a French-Canadian version of thin French fries mixed with fresh cheese curds and gravy-an ode to cholesterol. Naturally, there are numerous variations. Twisted Fork's poutine uses larger, salted fries, melted cheese, crumbled bacon, duck confit, kernels of sweet corn and a dash of chipotle sour cream for a Tex-Mex touch. It's an enormous starter course, made to share with a group.
Twisted Fork
2238 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2238 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Brunch, Fish Fry, Sandwiches