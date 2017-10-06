The décor is cool and urban. The menu features a Japanese core of sushi and sashimi, and then adds creativity to make its brand of Asian fusion. The ahi sashimi is of sublime quality, as is the beef in the Kobe slider—simply unmatched. Pairings often take novel twists—beef and truffle in gyoza? Yes! This is one of those rare combinations of fine service, quality ingredients and food with edge. (Jeff Beutner)
Umami Moto
718 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Asian Fusion, Seafood, Sushi