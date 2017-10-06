The mission of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) is to secure community resources, promote the performing arts as a regional asset, and improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the arts in Southeastern Wisconsin.\n\n• As an umbrella organization, UPAF supports a breadth of performing arts groups that collectively offer something for everyone through its Member Groups and\nAffiliates.\n• UPAF Member Groups touch more than one million people through performances, educational outreach, special events and community partnerships each year.
United Performing Arts Fund
301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 600, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
