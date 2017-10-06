Tucked away near Sunset Playhouse, Wall Street Drink Exchange is a hidden gem in the city’s western suburbs. Serving lunch, dinner and a Sunday buffet on the patio, the deck and a dining room painted with bullish scenes from New York’s financial center, Wall Street dials down on contemporary American comfort food with an Italian accent and Wisconsin ingredients. Tomato bruschetta, shrimp scampi, chicken Parmesan and spaghetti zucchini share the menu with cheese curds and a Wisconsin cheese board. Nueske’s bacon and Purple Door ice cream find their way into burgers and desserts. The entrées are creatively prepared and include steaks, chops, seafood and chicken with some vegetarian options. Soups are tasty and prepared in house.
Wall Street Drink Exchange (Elm Grove)
890 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Burgers, Soup, Vegetarian