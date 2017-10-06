Join WasteCap as we celebrate Earth Day! We\'re keeping our Salvage Warehouse open a little longer for the party. We\'ll have:\n\n*Live music\n*Lots of sales!\n*Cookout\n*Beer samples from District 14 with Owner/Brew Master Matt McCulloch (4:30-5:30pm)\n*Reuse art projects - help us spruce up our Warehouse with your creativity\n*Learn about composting with worms from Compost Crusaders\n*Meet our WasteCap team and our initiatives to build community and keep useful materials out of landfills!
WasteCap Resource Solutions
2123 W Michigan Street, Milwaukee WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
