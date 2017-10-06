Perspectives on Cuban-American Relations and the Cuban Healthcare System\nMonday, April 17, 7:00 PM\nWaukesha Public Library, Community Room\n321 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186\n\nSpeaker: Gladys Abella: One of the leaders of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marianao (IBEM), Havana, was a key player in reorienting IBEM’s ecclesial, ecumenical and social mission in 1971. In 1987 Ms. Abella played key role in the creation of The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Center in Havana. Ms. Abella works at the Cuban Council of Churches and is currently part of the management team of the IBEM. She was active in the Coordination of Baptist Students and Workers in Cuba (COEBAC).\n\nFeaturing Dare to Dream: Cuba’s Latin American Medical School, a 30-minute documentary.\n\nSponsored by Plowshare-Fair-Trade Marketplace & Education for Peace; IFCO-Pastors for Peace; Waukesha Public Library\nFor further information contact: Dr. Elena De Costa, Carroll University, edecosta@carrollu.edu, 262-524-7284.
Waukesha Public Library
321 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186
