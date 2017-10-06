West Bank remains the best place for Vietnamese food. Try steamed mussels with cream sauce, steamed fresh rolls and the great fantail shrimp for appetizers. Chicken lemon grass is a Vietnamese classic. (Jeff Beutner)
West Bank Cafe
732 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
732 E. Burleigh St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Vietnamese