The Whitewater University Technology Park Innovation Center is a unique collaboration between the city of Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and serves as an incubator for business ideas and start ups.
Whitewater University Technology Park Innovation Center
1221 Innovation Drive, Whitewater, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53190
