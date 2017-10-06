The Wooden Goose is a very cute, country-style diner in a sea of bagel and bread chains. The Goose offers hearty breakfasts from 6 a.m., and lunch is available until 2 p.m. Everything on the menu is available for carry-out but if time allows, stay and enjoy your meal in the dining room - it is flooded with the perfect amount of light during morning hours.
Wooden Goose Cafe
11402 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
American