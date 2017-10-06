Zak’s is a restaurant-bar and a hidden treasure when it comes to evening dining. The two-story venue is cozy and welcoming and has an appetizer menu to get excited about. The dinner fare (much of it gluten free and vegetarian friendly) is quite diverse, ranging from ribs, burgers and filet to fish and comfort foods like meatloaf and mac ’n’ cheese. The food is outstanding for flavor and presentation.
Zak's Café
231 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, Sandwiches, Vegetarian
Handicap access