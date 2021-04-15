Dewy Gill, Host of Big Band Show and Dewy's Corner on WMSE

“Hi I'm Dewy Gill, one of the old guys, and have been here about as long as the radio station. I do the Sunday morning Big Band Show from 9am to noon, and a Friday night Rock & Roll Show from 6pm to 9pm. I chose this cassette tape: Lou Reed Live playing at Humpin' Hanna's back in 1973. It's a perfect embodiment of Rock & Roll. It’s got everything you want ... a rowdy crowd and Lou at his best. He's got a bunch of kids behind him that were his fans that are having the time of their life. They're just enjoying the heck out of playing behind Lou. The energy level is off the hook, it's raunchy, it’s what Rock & Roll is all about … it's as good as you can get!”

Photo by Erol Reyal