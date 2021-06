Hey this is Scott Lucey here. I do every other Wednesday morning 6 to 9 a.m. The album I have selected is the latest release from Madlib which is called Sound Ancestors. It’s arranged by Kieran Hebden, also known as Four Tet, and I thought that combination of Madlib meets Four Tet really sums up a lot of what you might hear when you tune in to my spot.

× Expand Photo Credit: Erol Reyal