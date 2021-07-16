Dr. Fell, “Jing Jong Triple Play,” Friday 6 to 9 a.m.

My favorite album of all time, so far, is the album by Colin Stetson and Sarah Neufeld, Never Were The Way She Was. Back in August, it started setting in that this was like the hardest year of my life—by loads—and I found I couldn’t listen to anything. And I’d been listening to this album for about five years and never really clung onto it. But it is so raw in its emotional content that it doesn’t seem to have a subject but just raw emotion and explores dark places and it explores triumph over those things. And I felt like it’s such a good album to think through your whole self, so that's why it’s my favorite album. I can listen to it anytime of the day, and I basically listen to it every day; and it’s a safe place but a place of good building, yeah.

DJ Ascot, “Jing Jong Triple Play,” Friday 6 to 9 a.m.

This is DJ Ascot and I picked Serengeti’s With Greg from Deerhoof. You can ask yourself: like why bother buying a record, right? So the answer becomes it's about supporting the artists and you can have a kind of direct connection with them through the purchase of the of the physical copy. And this was an opportunity for me to connect with two artists who I think really highly of.

Serengeti from Chicago has been doing some really amazing work keeping it interesting. He’s a MC that really, really pushes it and keeps it weird. Greg, the drummer from Deerhoof, is one of my all-time favorites; so having them together doing something made it a really easy 'yes'! I guess Greg just sent a bunch of beats to Serengeti and then he did like one-off freestyles over. So this is really a vital, lively collaboration between two artists which is rare and wonderful. It’s really rad! I hate picking a favorite record ... it’s absurd, right? There’s no such thing. But that’s my favorite record that I really love right now.