Paul Host, “Why My Head Hurts” on Saturdays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Working at MSE, I think anybody here could come up with 150 favorite records because we’ve been exposed to so much music. I have favorite reggae, gospel, hillbilly, and favorite punk songs of course. I picked Killing Joke, their first album as my favorite. The moment I first heard it, this tribal disco metal, nothing I ever heard before! They were considered to be the forefathers of industrial metal. I saw them in Chicago, the show was amazing!”