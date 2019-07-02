Lake Street Dive's Musical Cocktail

× Expand Photo credit: Lake Street Dive

Music buffs of all genres could appreciate Lake Street Dive’s Sunday, June 30, genre smorgasbord at Summerfest’s Uline Warehouse stage. A full band setup including guitar, trumpet, piano, drum kit, standup bass and lead vocals promised a night’s worth of authentic musical performance. A trumpet solo started the set off intimately, slowly; people stood motionless, awed at the simplicity of their beautiful opening. Quickly transitioning right into a guitar rock groove, the band’s influences from various musical genres kept the night interesting.

The band took a less traditional route, altering their recorded folk comfort style to a broader cocktail of musical genres. Continuous rock guitar, southern twang, blues soul vocals, jazz cymbals and trumpet, funk groove in the piano and bass lines.

The lead singer, Rachael Price, had the voice of a new-wave Susan Tedeschi: bold and full-bodied, humble yet soulful. Head thrashing, hair flipping, air kicking; Price’s movements and dancing were as vibrant as her voice. Her singing, though undeniably the star of the show, never outshined the rest of the band. The guitarist stayed heavy the entire night, balancing the power of Price’s voice and keeping the show lively even during emotional ballads.

The five performers shined brightest during their mini acoustic set. The group circled around a mic with an acoustic guitar, tambourine, melodica and their voices. Simple yet emotional, their performances of Mavis Staples and Sly & The Family Stone’s Everyday People shot goosebumps down everyone’s bodies.

The performance left people giddy, dancing and twirling out of the stage’s gates. Lake Street Dive’s live performance showcased their full spectrum talent as musicians and artists.

