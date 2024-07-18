‘Let’s Cheers’ to Sleeping With Sirens at Summerfest

× Expand Photo via Sleeping With Sirens - Facebook Sleeping With Sirens Sleeping With Sirens

If you’re wondering where your 29-year-old millennial friends were on the Fourth of July, I would’ve guessed the Sleeping With Sirens concert at Summerfest. Diehard fans waited hours, and for some, years, in anticipation of reliving their favorite pastimes or rediscovering the timelessness of Sleeping With Sirens.

The band performed both their aggressive classics with newer pop-influenced pieces. Kellin Quinn’s piercing vocals melded with the crowd’s enthusiastic cheers, reverberating the entire Miller Lite Oasis Stage.

The band shared a heartfelt moment with the audience when “Better Off Dead” left fans reflective of their own emotional turmoil. “Go Go Go” called for audience participation, with limbs furiously swinging and clapping throughout the song upon Quinn’s encouragement. A combination of his charismatic persona and the band’s rhythmic prowess left the crowd breathless from singing along.

Energy peaked again when “Bloody Knuckles” brought on strobe lights, electrifying guitar-solos and intense headbanging. Seating at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage made moshing almost impossible, but the band made up for it with their own miniature mosh pit on stage.

Fans cheered for an encore when the band teased the end of the show, only to come back with exhilarating performances of classics “If You Can’t Hang” and “If I’m James Dean, You’re Audry Hepburn.” Quinn brought his daughter out on stage as the final notes rang out for a last hurrah.

Sleeping With Sirens continues to evolve in their own infectious way, embracing both their distinctive rock roots with a modern alternative touch. The band will celebrate their second studio album Let’s Cheers to This at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 22.