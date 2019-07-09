Rodrigo y Gabriela Bring Flamenco and Rock to Uline Warehouse Stage

Rodrigo y Gabriela

After the sun had set and temperatures dropped, Mexican classic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela kept the Uline Warehouse Stage hot for the final night of Summerfest on Sunday, July 7. The two guitarists performed their latest album, Mettavolution, in its entirety, as well as some of their older songs. They excited the stage with nuevo flamenco, rock and heavy metal sounds that could be traced back to their roots in Mexico City. Halfway through their set, Rod and Gab played a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes,” which lasted about 20 minutes.

The duo appeared sitting under a frenzy of flashing lights and opened with energetic, fast-paced songs like “Krotona Days” and “Terracentric” while they slapped and strummed their classic guitars. They were the only two playing on stage without the assistance of a percussionist to keep a beat—their feet tapped out the beat for them like an invisible metronome. Though they started out sitting, they eventually became more mobile when they played their album’s title song, “Mettavolution.”

Both guitar players shredded through riffs and expertly improvised solos, but Rod and Gab’s play-style differed in obvious ways. While Rodrigo plucked and picked the strings of his electric Fender (which he occasionally switched out for an acoustic, sometimes mid-song), Gabriela rapped on the strings of her classic with each of the fingertips on her hand. This quasi-slap style provided percussion during some songs and even turned into a solo at one point.

Their cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes” was slower compared to the rest of their songs that night, but it gave the show a relaxed atmosphere. Unfortunately, the noise from the crowd at the nearby U.S. Cellular Connection Stage and sounds from outside of the Summerfest gates bled into the song at its quietest parts. Despite the extra noise, Rod and Gab had played the song accurately and skillfully. The high notes on their guitars took the place of instruments like pianos and organs, while their regular guitar playing matched the original without any problems.

Though the crowd was not as tightly packed as other stages, there was still cheering, dancing and hopping from the audience in between songs. One woman brought her own shaker instrument to the front of the stage and shook it during the first few songs, becoming an unofficial part of the show momentarily. The show eventually came to an end, but it was hard to peel fans away from their benches as Rodrigo y Gabriela left Summerfest on its last day.

