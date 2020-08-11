Wes Tank Reinvents with ‘StoryRaps’

× Expand Photo Credit: Pat McDonnell Wes Tank

Success, to many, is about handling the curve balls that life throws at you. For Milwaukee artist and filmmaker Wes Tank, the time allotted to him from the COVID-19 shutdown and quarantine has given him something he would have never expected years ago; a career as a children’s show host. Tank is now the host of “StoryRaps” on Kidoodle TV, a safe streaming platform for set-top devices like Apple TV and Roku, as well as smart TVs and mobile apps.

Prior to quarantine, Tank was primarily a filmmaker, as well as heading up his production company, TankThink Media. He directed and filmed several local music videos as well, including Klassik’s stunning video for “Active” and Zed Kenzo’s breakout clip for “Type.” In addition, he sporadically released music as WC Tank, and part of his unusual live set included combining rhymes from Dr. Seuss books over instrumentals from Dr. Dre, a combination that proved potent with live audiences and promoters.

“I had been rapping Dr. Seuss books over Dr. Dre beats since around 2015, and it was something that I’d throw in once in a while” said Tank. “I started performing exclusively Dr. Seuss sets at Bookworm Gardens in Sheboygan. I said that I had originals too, but they were like ‘could you come and just do the Dr. Seuss books only?”

With extra time between projects, Tank documented the Dr. Seuss vs. Dr. Dre pieces, uploading a clip of “Fox In Socks” over the beat from Dre’s “What’s The Difference.” At first, he sent it to a limited audience of friends.

“I put it on YouTube, and my friend Eddie Villanueva had texted me asking what I was up to” Tank said. “I hadn’t posted it on Facebook or anything, and I sent him the link. He immediately went to Reddit and posted it, and it shot up there really quickly. That was really kind of the start.”

With millions of views quickly coming in on YouTube, and a series of follow-up videos featuring other mashups, Kiddoodle TV came calling, with an opportunity to

produce an original series. The formula of “StoryRaps” mirrors the videos that earned Tank worldwide acclaim, with the caveat that the new show features original beats and modified versions of classic children’s tales. In addition to Tank’s rapping, the stories feature original animations from fellow Milwaukee artist Carol Brandt as well.

“We’re really lucky that Kiddoodle TV came along and wanted to make this version of what we were doing” Tank said. “We have basically whatever we want creatively. It’s kind of the dream as far as TV deals go.”

Tank hopes that “StoryRaps” can continue to evolve on the kid-friendly streaming service, and he’s fully embraced his new role as a children’s entertainer. TankThink Media continues to operate as usual, producing the show for Kidoodle TV amongst other projects. The first six episodes of “StoryRaps” are available now via streaming services, as well as the Kidoodle TV app.