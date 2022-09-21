An Evening of Ethiopian Music with Qwanqwa

× Expand Photo: Qwanqwa - qwanqwa.net Qwanqwa Qwanqwa

Qwanqwa is an experimental/traditional ensemble from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. UWM is the next stop on their Debut USA Tour backed by the MacArthur Foundation. They will come to Milwaukee after playing at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival in Chicago for a Sunday performance on the campus. The group plays both traditional Ethiopian instruments as well those found in European culture. The result is a blend of exciting sounds that will have you sitting at the edge of your seats with your eyes open in amazement.

You will be able to hear Endris Hassan on masinko (one-stringed fiddle), Bubu Teklemariam on the bass krar, and Kaethe Hostetter wah-wah-violin. They will be driven along by the unstoppable rhythm of the heavy kebero (goat-skin drum) played by Misale Leggesse. Selamnesh Zemene is the lead singer and will treat the audience to traditional African vocals.

The American violinist Kaethe Hostetter founded the ensemble in 2012 after relocating to Addis Ababa in 2009. She was enthralled with the sounds of Africa and immersed herself in the culture learning, playing and contributing with local musicians. Qwanqwa is the Amharic word for “language” and language is necessary for creating dialogues between cultures.

Their music draws on traditions across Eastern African and may include trance-like songs of the Eritrean tribe of Blen as well as a Somalian rock numbers.

Qwanqwa’s web site, qwanqwa.net, provides additional information about the musicians and is more than worth the visit before you attend this concert. You will also find links to videos.

Qwanqwa will perform at 7:30 p.n. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the UWM Music Recital Hall. The concert is free.