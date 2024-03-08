Mary Timony Untames the Tiger at X-Ray Arcade

× Expand Photo by Bene Riobó via Wikimedia Commons Mary Timony Mary Timony

Mary Timony returns to town on Friday night, promoting a stellar new solo album, the D.C.-based indie rocker’s first in more than 15 years after spending the last decade-plus in two all-female post-punk groups, Ex Hex and Wild Flag.

Untame the Tiger (recently out on Merge) came together as Timony was dealing with an especially difficult time in her life. For two years, as the pandemic also raged, she served as the primary caregiver for both of her parents before their deaths, and, during the same period, was dealing with the fallout from a long-term relationship dissolving.

Timony, whose musical career stretches back to the early ‘90s with bands like Autoclave and Helium, says she used walks and bike rides around D.C. to destress, but also to work on what would become Untame the Tiger, which she describes as “kind of love songs.”

“I spend a lot of time riding my bike on the canal,” she says. “The canal in D.C. It’s just a real straight path. I would listen to my demos and work on my lyrics in my head.”

Dating the Wrong People

Songs like the very catchy “Dominoes” help explain where her mind was at the time: “We were going 90 in the wrong direction/ I was riding right beside you trying to steal back my affection.”

“I would say the biggest influence on the songs was dating the wrong people,” Timony says. “That’s probably the number one thing. And then walking around a lot, looking at trees and thinking about that, while dealing with my parents.”

It made sense, she says, for the songs to be on a solo album. It’s her fifth solo album, but first since 2007’s The Shapes We Make on Kill Rock Stars.

“The songs I wrote sounded like they belonged on a solo album – just because I wanted to use acoustic instruments and wanted to use alternate tunings,” she said. “Usually when I’m writing songs for a band I have that in mind, and I didn’t really think of it, and it didn’t seem like anyone had any plans.”

Milwaukee native Joe Wong, a longtime Timony friend, helped produce the new album. It was also his suggestion to tap Fairport Convention drummer Dave Mattocks to perform on the album. Wong had made a connection with Mattocks through his work on his syndicated radio show, The Trap Set.

“Dave Mattock has been on so many of my favorite records, and I was obsessed with the drums on them,” Timony says. “He’s just such a great drummer. I was so nervous, but it just turned out to be the best experience ever. He’s just so wonderful to play with.”

Timony also praised Wong, who she had helped with his solo record, Nite Creatures in 2020, and has performed with frequently. “He’s one of my best friends and such a big part of my life. And he such a good musician and inspiring.” She recently recorded a KEXP session with Wong and his band.

Timony was nervous but excited for the current tour. She is being backed by her Ex Hex bandmate Betsy Wright on guitar, as well as bassist Chad Molter and drummer David Christian. Anna Wilson, a former student of Timony’s, will join the band for several dates on pedal steel guitar, but not at X-Ray. “Everyone is so great,” Timony says.

Mary Timony performs Friday, March 8, at X-Ray Arcade, 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy; Youbet is opening.