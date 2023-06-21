Adam Melchor’s Summerfest Performance is Set to Be an Indie-Pop Joyride

× Expand Image via Spotify / Adam Melchor Adam Melchor

Adam Melchor’s career is characterized by stunning, vulnerable songs, star-studded collaborations and exhilarating live performances. The New Jersey native singer-songwriter has spent years releasing heartbreaking music through the eyes of his own experience with writing universal enough to make any fan emotional. With new music on the horizon, Melchor’s upcoming new release and Summerfest performance will focus on finding balance between happy and sad themes while putting on a show-stopping, fun live performance.

Adam Melchor will perform at Summerfest this Saturday, June 24, at 8:15 p.m. on the UScellular Connection Stage. For tickets and more information, visit the Summerfest website Adam Melchor | Summerfest, The World's Largest Music Festival

Fresh off his own solo tour, as well as his tour opening for indie-folk artist Noah Kahan, Melchor is filled with gratitude. “I was very lucky, I just had some good opportunities,” says Melchor. “I did the Noah Kahan tour, which was super crazy, because I wasn’t supposed to be on that tour originally. That tour really changed my life, it was so cool to be on the road while he was having such a crazy moment in his career.” Live performance has been a defining factor for Melchor, and the duality of his performance is something that makes him a must-see for any Milwaukee indie enthusiast.

With new music on the horizon and exciting new additions to his performance, Melchor is eager for his Summerfest performance. “Right now, I’ve really been enjoying playing ‘Joyride.’ I started playing the trumpet live, I was doing that on my headline tour. I’m really excited to play that in front of everybody in Milwaukee,” says Melchor. “I really love that song because it’s really fun to play live. Somehow, it’s not the fastest song, but it always cooks, and at the end of our set it’s really a barn burner.”

Love, Loss, Letting Go

Melchor’s songwriting is introspective, highlighting metaphors that are personal yet relatable, emphasizing feeling. His discography is packed with pieces that are musically gentle in their approach to topics such as love, loss and letting go. His new music is set to focus on a happier side of things. “I try to keep it as vulnerable as possible while still having fun. It’s about taking more mundane things that maybe could be overlooked and trying to find some beauty in it. That’s really my process of writing,” says Melchor.

“The music that I’ve put out recently was an album that was very intimate sounding,” he continues. “It’s very sad music, and I’m not a very sad person. The music that I made for my first mixtape had a good balance of both sad and happy, and that’s what I’m aiming for now. I’m really excited about this new chapter, I feel a lot better about where the music is sitting, just having more fun.”

Melchor’s time in Milwaukee this Saturday is set to be an energizing, emotional show complete with trumpet solos and sounds that only Melchor can make, all while teasing an exciting new chapter of music for the artist. “To be able to play this new music live and really have a fun concert, while keeping the songs simple, and singing my ass off, is really what I’m going for. Just getting music out again is really exciting,” says Melchor. “Playing Wisconsin is always so good. For some reason, everything up north has the best fans. I have a lot of really great Wisconsin memories. They definitely show up.”