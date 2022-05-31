Photo via Summerfest Chiiild

Part psychedelia, part soul, R&B act Chiiild makes music that feels like an out of body experience. His 2021 album Hope for Sale was a highlight of the resurgence of R&B, and feels tailor made for big festival crowds. With a 6 p.m. slot on the final Friday of Summerfest 2022, he’ll bring a beam of sun-kissed positivity to the festival grounds.

There’s a universal appeal to what he does from a sonic perspective. Hope For Sale is the kind of album that you could play at a party or on a Sunday morning and both wouldn’t feel too out of place. His sophomore release is a standout, and as a budding performer, the translation to the live show features a technically precise live band. If you go to music festivals hoping to see big stars in their formative years, this is the set for you.