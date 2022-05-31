Photo via Summerfest Cordae

Lyricism isn’t dead in hip hop, but it was in dire need of a refresh, and Cordae is one of the younger acts accomplishing that task. With a new school swagger and a humble approach on the microphone, he will be touring behind his From a Bird’s Eye View album when he comes to the Miller Lite Oasis on July 8.

The most recent album, released this past January, carries plenty of energy. His live show will likely follow suit, with cuts from that release and 2019 breakout The Lost Boy ringing out in the center of the festival grounds. Just beyond the freshman phase of his career, Cordae is one of the more exciting young acts in hip hop, and certainly one that seems to have a lot of staying power if he continues to put out albums like his most recent. He’s one of several acts that seem to genuinely connect with their audience, with down to earth lyrics rather than out-of-this-world luxury in his verses. Substance is returning to hip hop, and Cordae is part of the generation leading the charge.