Opening Weekend of Summerfest 2023: A Kaleidoscope of Indie-Rock Cool

The opening weekend of Summerfest 2023 featured local and national indie-rock bands, showcasing a wide-range of styles in the genre from folksy singer-songwriters to British pop-rock complete with a vivid light show. Here are some highlights:

Declan Mckenna, Generac Power Stage

Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m.

“I’m really excited. It’s going to be good from what I’ve gauged from the other shows we’ve done here. It’s good energy. We’re feeling really good,” said Declan Mckenna, on his Thursday night performance. “There’s so much music going on. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Mckenna’s Thursday night show was an ethereal, technicolor glam rock performance that blew audiences away. Mckenna’s passion is infectious, electrifying fans with his avant-garde style and spirited lyrics. Clad in gold tassels and bell-bottoms, Mckenna performed fan-favorites from both of his albums, moving from guitars to the piano, and back again. Finishing the show by jumping into the crowd for the bridge of his hit song “British Bombs,” Mckenna’s performance was the perfect way to kick-off the 2023 Summerfest season.

Diet Lite, Uline Warehouse Stage

Friday, June 23 at 12 p.m.

Milwaukee rock’n’ roll can be defined in two words, and those words are Diet Lite. Since the release of their newest album “Into the Pudding,” Diet Lite’s popularity has continued to rise, as shown by the turnout on Friday. The audience was composed of many office workers who had foregone their jobs, instead choosing to spend the workday experiencing local rock’n’ roll. Lively and intense in every song, featuring standout new songs like “Flying Cars and New Fonts” and “Debora,” as well as a cover of “Add It Up” by the Violent Femmes. For a noon show, Diet Lite brought down the house the only way they know how: an energizing, gritty display of their musicianship.

Bleachers, Generac Power Stage

Friday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m.

“I come here as much as I can,” says Jack Antonoff, Bleachers frontman. “I get to play all over the world and people are more nuts in Milwaukee than anywhere else. We’ve been in the studio finishing the Bleachers record, and it’s a big finishing touch here. I love this place.”

There’s no live show quite like one from Bleachers. The band is an exhilarating watch, packed full of impassioned, multi-instrumental musicians. Antonoff is purely authentic, the stories behind his songs are witty, and his love for Milwaukee evident. A standout moment from the show was the performance of the smash hit song “Rollercoaster” which had fans captivated by the music magic of Bleachers.

Photo Credit: Bridger Flory Social Cig

Social Cig, U.S. Cellular Connection Stage

Saturday, June 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Social Cig is quickly becoming the face of Milwaukee’s indie-music scene. Frontman Parker Schultz is humble, genuine, and a perfect representation of what makes Milwaukee music great. His heartfelt show was packed full of his most popular songs, like “Milwaukee,” and “My Last Cigarette,” which had fans singing along. Social Cig played every last song in their arsenal to an eager crowd, and their upbeat stage presence and aptitude for the refreshing indie sound made for a must-see local summer show.

Noah Kahan, UScellular Connection Stage

Saturday, June 24 at 10 p.m.

Noah Kahan’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent months, which was evident in the extraordinary turnout. The UScellular Connection Stage was packed with frenzied fans who had spent the entire day waiting for Kahan. Kahan’s lyrics are real and resonate with intense personal meaning. His candid performance was complete with lighting effects that made the experience immersive, such as lights that mimicked police cars for his song “Dial Drunk.” Kahan’s bold performance was the perfect end to the first weekend of Summerfest.