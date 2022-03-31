This Week in Milwaukee: March 31-April 6, 2022

Canadian Daniel Romano, California’s Greyboy Allstars, a prequel to Hamlet, a bounty of music in Riverwest, Americana in Kenosha and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, March 31

Daniel Romano’s Outfit w/Carson McHone @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× “First Yoke” by Daniel Romano's Outfit

The uber-prolific Daniel Romano moves from the many hues of rock and roll to folk and country music. During the pandemic he released a handful of albums to a growing discography including the genius work Daniel Romano's Outfit Do (What Could Have Been) “Infidels” By Bob Dylan & The Plugz. The album takes Bob Dylan’s appearance on David Letterman backed by Los Angles punks The Plugz and imagines what Dylan’s Infidels album could have been if that one-night collaboration had blossomed.

The Greyboy Allstars @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Got to Get Me a Job” by The Greyboy Allstars

San Diego’s Greyboy Allstars have a pedigree that includes playing with the likes of Jack DeJohnette, Dave Holland and Fred Wesley. Formed as a backing band for DJ Greyboy, the Allstars brand of soul-jazz initially hit with their 1994 debut album West Coast Boogaloo, which was reissued in 2020. During lockdown the group’s livestream garnered material for the recording Get a Job: Music from the Original Broadcast Series Soul Dream.

Friday, April 1

Voot Warnings w/Floor Model and Paulette D'Amour @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

× “Hurry Up” by Floor Model

If the calendar says it is a holiday, it is a good bet that Voot Warnings is performing in Riverwest. This full bill includes Floor Model, whose new video “Hurry Up” wonders, are modern problems fueled by caffeine and cell phones? “Something’s gotta give,” the song goes, but is the answer going off the grid or does that just lead to bigger problems? The pop-punk tune’s video, which would fit comfortably ‘80s MTV, is another exhibit of just how on-the-mark DEVO was all along. Local legend Paulette D’Amour has been in enough key musical situations to beg the question, are you working on a memoir?

Sauce Hound w/Tigera, Cozy Danger and Chabooka @ High Dive MKE, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy Sauce Hound Sauce Hound

Here’s a full night of music that includes Sauce Hound gnawin' on the bones of indie rock, old school punk and blues, Cozy Danger’s jangly surf garage sounds, Tigera’s pop rock and Chabooka’s solo keyboard set.

1st Fridays Talent Showcase @ Tonic Tavern, 9 p.m.

Bay View’s Tonic Tavern transforms into a cabaret with this array of talent including comedian Raf Oner, spoken word artist Kavon Cortez-Jones and R&B singer Damone Rose. Music will be provided by Eleazar Maldonado & Pitch Control DJs.

Sunday, April 3

More Guitar … Denny Rauen, Peter Roller and Peter Mac @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Master luthier and multi-instrumentalist Denny Rauen celebrates 40 years with Peter Roller and Peter Mac. Read about it here.

Lynne Arriale @ The Jazz Estate, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Canter Lynne Arriale Lynne Arriale

Acclaimed pianist and composer Lynne Arriale returns to Wisconsin to celebrate the release of her new album The Lights Are Always On. The album honors healers, caregivers, truth tellers, and defenders of democracy in the wake of COVID-19 and the insurrection. “There is always reason to believe in that light; the inherent goodness of people. It shines in those leaders who spoke truth to power and stood up for what is right. They changed the world, often jeopardizing their careers, and in some cases, their lives,” Arriale said.

“The album also expresses my special admiration for the character of Representative John Lewis, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the patriots of the Capitol Police who stepped into the breach risking their lives to defend our elected representatives and our democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 Insurrection.”

Wednesday, April 6

Prince of Denmark @ UW-Milwaukee, Peck School of the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

An imagined prequel to Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Michael Lesslie’s play explores the world of a younger Hamlet and gives us answers to many of the questions that Shakespeare left up in the air. Get the inside story of Hamlet’s relationship with Ophelia. Learn the true source of Laertes’ anger. Find out where Hamlet gets the idea of using the players to aid his efforts. It’s a concise, action packed and fun piece of theatre.

Through April 10. More info here: uwm.edu/arts/event/prince-of-denmark.

× Expand Image: UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Prince of Denmark - UW-Milwaukee

An Evening With Jeffrey Foucault & Erik Koskinen @ Rhode Center for the Arts (514 56th St., Kenosha), 7:30 p.m.

× Two songs at The Current by Jeffrey Foucault

American songwriter Jeffery Foucault brings rough-hewn songs and his band, including pedal steel guitarist Eric Heywood to the Rhode. Opener Erik Koskinen’s songs have drawn comparison to Woody Guthrie and Ry Cooder.

More info here: eventbrite.com/e/jeffrey-foucault-with-erik-koskinen-tickets-277517411047.