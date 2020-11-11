David Hamer: Defending the Inner City

× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Defending the Inner City"

David Hamer owns a house at 2210 Center Street across the street from a large church with a "For Sale" sign. He is retired but sells tires and rims on the internet. He told me, “I grew up in Gary, Ind. My mom moved us up here when I was 16. She thought Milwaukee would be a better life. It wasn’t, but we got used to it. The neighborhoods aren’t much, but they are my neighborhoods. There’s lots of speeding and reckless driving on this street. I’ve seen two or three accidents in one day.”

David stays on alert. He carries a gun at his side, and he wears black gloves. On Facebook he posted, "To those I have wronged, I ask forgiveness. To those I have helped, I wish I could have done more. To those I was unable to help, I ask for understanding. To those who helped me, I am eternally grateful to you."

