Farina Brooks: Her Dream Team United MKE unites inner-city residents

Not long ago, on a warm autumn Saturday, I attended the 5th annual Rock Da Block party on 35th and Center in a blighted area of the inner city. The northwest corner is an immense vacant lot spreading across a busy corner, and nearby a food desert with a convenience store, a bus stop and some dilapidated old houses in need of rehabbing. The surrounding numbered streets held overgrown trees shading more old houses, the residents struggling to get by.

But the block party brought the neighborhoods to life. Every year, this Rock Da Block party attracts hundreds of residents from the area, almost all African American. There were organizers, vendors, families and kids. There was a DJ spinning the music in thunderous waves, a tradition at inner city block parties. Many partygoers sat on chairs facing a raised stage for performers, dancers, and announcements.

I spent some time with 65-year-old Farina Brooks, founder of Dream Team United MKE, who co-organized the block party. She told me, “Our mission is to serve our Black community with love and have residents come together. It’s beautiful to see people having fun, dancing, laughing, and kids playing with each other. Too many times, Milwaukee is given a bad reputation. In order for us to fix the Black community, we all want the same thing, to work together for peace. People need to see there is good that happens in the world.”

Brooks is a longtime resident of the neighborhood and exhibits a keen insight into the character of her community, which has struggled through the years with law-breaking and poverty. She was raised in Jackson, Michigan about 50 miles from Detroit. Her mother worked for the Federal government, and her dad worked in a factory. “I grew up in the church,” she said. “My parents are now both gone to be with the Lord.”

She continued, explaining her past struggles. “I was sexually assaulted by a family member all through my girlhood. Had my first daughter when I was 19. Got married to James Brooks when I was 20, and we are still together. As a young woman, I got into alcohol and drugs. I have a lot of hurt, pain, and anger. I was angry at God. He was supposed to love me. I think I went through those terrible times so that I could help people when I got older. In 1988, I quit drinkin’ and drugs.

“We moved to Milwaukee in 1992 to be near my husband’s family. Our kids were almost grown. In 2009, I had congestive heart failure, and I had to wear a portable stimulator for six months. In January of 2018, I was diagnosed with second stage lung cancer. The surgeon removed the lower lobe of my right lung and some of my lymph nodes, and I went through chemo treatment. As of July 2018, I’ve been cancer free.”

Dreaming the Dream Team

I asked her about the origins of Dream Team United MKE.

“Dream Team United MKE started in 2017 after 16-year-old Emani Robinson was shot and killed on 39th and Center Street,” she said. “He was caught in the crossfire between two gang members. With Rita Lee and my nephew, Vaun Mayes, the activist, and also Gabi Hart and Keyon Jackson-Malone, we started the Dream Team on 37th and Center near where Emani was killed. Later on, we combined with James Nelson and his block party to expand this event. Here today, we have a gaming bus where kids can earn prizes. We have a barber and a hair braider. We have community resources to advertise job opportunities. We have corporate sponsors like Hupy & Abraham who fund Rock Da Block. We even have two young leaders, our master and mistress of ceremonies.”

Milwaukee has 13 food deserts, which are low-income urban neighborhoods where most people live at least a mile from the nearest source of fresh foods such as a supermarket. “From what I’ve read,” I said, “Milwaukee has these so-called food deserts in the inner city. Your Dream Team United sometimes gives away food on street corners and in parks and vacant lots.”

She nodded. “We do four big events throughout the year including Thanksgiving and Christmas, but every month, we go around Milwaukee and do a pop-up event and give away food and groceries. There are still many people out there in need of a healthy meal. We don’t care about your business, and that’s why we don’t ask for your ID or ask for your address because we want you to keep your dignity. We understand that everybody gets down and out now and then.”

She paused for a beat, then, “But keep in mind, people not only need food, they need love. Too many people are angry. If we can show them love, it makes a difference. We try to get youth to take part in everything we do. In order for us to fix the Black community, we all want the same thing, to work together for peace. There is a big need for peace and love.”

Aside from her volunteer involvement with Dream Team United, she works for Lakeside School Buses of Wisconsin and drives a school bus in the MPS district.

Coming Together

Later on, I ran into the Black activist, Vaun Mayes, who happens to be Farina’s nephew. A lifetime resident of the Sherman Park neighborhood, Vaun is the head of his own nonprofit, ComForce MKE. He told me, “My organization’s role is supporting our resident, Farina Brooks, who wanted to step up and be a leader. Milwaukee is a very segregated city, and Black people have segregated themselves from each other in isolated neighborhoods. This Rock Da Block event brings together the various neighborhoods every year. True community engagement.”

Five minutes later, I cornered Rita Lee, who helps Brooks run Dream Team United MKE and this event. Rita comes across soft spoken but also determined. “Farina Brooks and I started the Rock Da Block party years ago,” she said. “The first one was at Sherman Park five years ago. I myself have a nonprofit, New Hope Youth & Family Services (3248 W. Brown St.) near here. We do events like this throughout the community, cooking classes for kids, basketball teams, stuff like that. Everything is free, bring your whole family and enjoy. This area here is a low-income community, and people don’t have no money. I started helping a long time ago, giving back to the community.”

Before I went on my way, Brooks gave me a hug, reminding onlookers that there will always be a need for community engagement in Milwaukee.