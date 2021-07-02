The Poetry of Janiya Williams

× Expand Photo Credit: Tom Jenz

The poet Janiya Williams is 16 years old and a resident of central city Milwaukee. She attends the Golda Meir school where she’s enrolled in the Doctor Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy program. Locally, she is known for the award-winning speech she gave at the 2018-2019 We Energies MPS Martin Luther King contest. The controversial speech took the form of a rap poem and addressed emotive issues including Black stereotypes, police brutality, Black pride and excellence.

At the Juneteenth celebration, she told me, “This is my journey. It started off under a false leadership and that didn’t stop me from doing what I wanted to do with my life. Poetry got me here so that’s what imma keep doing. I haven’t been marching since day one, but I’ve been watching and observing since day one. This has become my passion. I’ve learned so much through this protest movement, and I’ve been through so much in this year. I have gained so many uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters. The protest movement was an escape for me to express myself and show my anger in a positive light.”

From time to time, we will feature her poems to illustrate the Black experience in Milwaukee.

Being Black

How long will it take?

I’m seeing the same “mistakes”

We’ve waited all these years

And i still don’t see a change

We screaming black lives matter let us be

But you put it on camera just to let us see

They lacking melanin so they mad at me

But not as mad as they was when Kaep took a knee

They saying liberty for all but freedom ain’t free

I know all about this and i’m only 16

Growing up black it’s rooted in my history

Yeah we made some improvements

But it’s still no victory

Black lives matter

Because we’re human too

But you’d never know it

Based on what we’ve been through

Brutalized and oppressed

By the people who

Are sworn to serve and to protect

But that’s not what they do

Then I start to wonder…

will my dreams ever be made

To a generation that is slayed

A change has to be made

Black bodies are being laid

And I thought we already paid…

Maybe one day it’ll change

And being black won’t be strange

But until then

I’ll have to live with being black!!