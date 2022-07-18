Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,006 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,006 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,859 total deaths;

428 hospitalized patients, 48 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,006 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,604 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 107 new cases, and a 7-day average of 158 cases per day. In 2020, 805 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 829 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,859 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 208 new confirmed cases reported and have been 298,061 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 328 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,334 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.