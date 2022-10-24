Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,021 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,021 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,398 total deaths;

460 hospitalized patients, 66 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,021 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 863 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 883 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,833 cases per day. In 2020, 3,302 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,874 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,398 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 175 new confirmed cases reported and have been 320,039 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 156 cases per day. Three deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,390 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.