Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,023 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:
- 1,023 new cases
- No new deaths recorded, 7 added to state system
- 15,597 total deaths;
- 506 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,023 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 762 new cases per day in the last week.
On this day last year, there were 1,871 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,632 cases per day. In 2020, 5,552 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,400 cases per day.
No new deaths were recorded, but seven were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,597 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.
In Milwaukee County, there were 247 new confirmed cases reported and have been 326,024 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 152 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,404 since the beginning of the pandemic.
If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.