Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,026 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,026 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 16 deaths added to state system

15,298 total deaths;

428 hospitalized patients, 48 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,026 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 868 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,766 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,630 cases per day. In 2020, 2,255 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,317 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 16 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,298 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 197 new confirmed cases reported and have been 317,678 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 156 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.