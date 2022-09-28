Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,030 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,030 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

15,256 total deaths;

385 hospitalized patients, 56 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,030 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 886 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,856 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,050 cases per day. In 2020, 2,352 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,206 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but four were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,256 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 158 new confirmed cases reported and have been 316,460 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 148 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.