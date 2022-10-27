Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,038 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

1,038 new cases

1 new deaths recorded, 9 added to state system

15,434 total deaths;

530 hospitalized patients, 79 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,038 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 904 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,182 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,827 cases per day. In 2020, 4,837 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,126 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, and nine were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,434 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 214 new confirmed cases reported and have been 321,031 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 173 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,392 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.