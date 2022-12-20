Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,045 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,045 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 11 added to state system

15,744 total deaths;

609 hospitalized patients, 84 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,045 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,024 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,173 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,353 cases per day. In 2020, 1,428 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,775 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 11 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,744 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 262 new confirmed cases reported and have been 330,894 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 238 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,423 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.