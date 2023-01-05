Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,046 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,046 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 18 added to state system

15,856 total deaths;

611 hospitalized patients, 84 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,046 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 786 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 13,319 new cases, and a 7-day average of 7,901 cases per day. In 2021, 3,385 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,390 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 18 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,856 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 286 new confirmed cases reported and have been 333,955 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 200 cases per day. Four deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,440 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.